“Bigfoot” Samples Yield Opossum DNA
Dan Cossins | Jul 2, 2013 | 1 min read
Supposed Sasquatch samples turn out to be a mix of opossum and other known species, according to a new analysis.
Bigfoot DNA is Bunk
Dan Cossins | Feb 15, 2013 | 1 min read
The group that last year claimed to have sequenced the Sasquatch genome has finally published its data in a brand new “journal,” and geneticists are not impressed.
 
Suspect Sasquatch Sequencing
Beth Marie Mole | Nov 28, 2012 | 2 min read
Without publishing any data, a Texas-based forensic company claims to have sequenced the genome of Bigfoot.
