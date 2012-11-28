ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
Sasquatch
Sasquatch
“Bigfoot” Samples Yield Opossum DNA
Dan Cossins
| Jul 2, 2013
| 1 min read
Supposed Sasquatch samples turn out to be a mix of opossum and other known species, according to a new analysis.
Bigfoot DNA is Bunk
Dan Cossins
| Feb 15, 2013
| 1 min read
The group that last year claimed to have sequenced the Sasquatch genome has finally published its data in a brand new “journal,” and geneticists are not impressed.
Suspect Sasquatch Sequencing
Beth Marie Mole
| Nov 28, 2012
| 2 min read
Without publishing any data, a Texas-based forensic company claims to have sequenced the genome of Bigfoot.
