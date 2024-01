In the kingdom’s mostly gender segregated education system, expanding department offerings to female students means needing to hire women professors—a scarcity in STEM fields in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabian Universities Push to Recruit Women Faculty

Saudi Arabian Universities Push to Recruit Women Faculty

In the kingdom’s mostly gender segregated education system, expanding department offerings to female students means needing to hire women professors—a scarcity in STEM fields in Saudi Arabia.

In the kingdom’s mostly gender segregated education system, expanding department offerings to female students means needing to hire women professors—a scarcity in STEM fields in Saudi Arabia.