Research laboratory, no people, clean white, horizontal
Making Sense of Regulations
Cytiva | Feb 23, 2023 | 3 min read
Knowing what to focus on, what resources are available, and who to talk to for regulatory advice ahead of time can smooth the drug discovery journey.
Laboratory room. Light interior. Medical equipment. Without man. Furniture and appliances.
The Science of Scaling
Cytiva | Feb 23, 2023 | 2 min read
Incorporating automation can be vital to overcoming scale-up obstacles associated with moving from discovery to manufacturing.
Empty lab with desks and stools
Breaking New Ground
Cytiva | Feb 7, 2023 | 3 min read
A proper initial set-up is vital when establishing a new laboratory for industrial, commercial, or clinical manufacturing applications.
