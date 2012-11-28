ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. scallops

scallops

Mollusk Mockup
Molly Sharlach | Feb 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Researchers develop a “micro-scallop” meant to glide through biological fluids by opening and closing a pair of silicone shells.
Shell Games
Molly Sharlach | Jan 31, 2015 | 1 min read
See how scallop locomotion informed the design of a microscopic robot that could one day navigate our circulatory systems.
Coughing Seashells
Edyta Zielinska | Nov 28, 2012 | 1 min read
A type of scallop expels water and waste through a sort of cough that could reveal clues about water quality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT