A protein duo increases transcription of growth-related genes to enhance axon regeneration and boost plasticity, a study finds—but fails to improve mobility.

Drug Spurs Neuron Growth in Mice with Chronic Spinal Cord Injury

Drug Spurs Neuron Growth in Mice with Chronic Spinal Cord Injury

Drug Spurs Neuron Growth in Mice with Chronic Spinal Cord Injury

A protein duo increases transcription of growth-related genes to enhance axon regeneration and boost plasticity, a study finds—but fails to improve mobility.

A protein duo increases transcription of growth-related genes to enhance axon regeneration and boost plasticity, a study finds—but fails to improve mobility.