Trump to Hold Annual Science Fair
Bob Grant | Apr 25, 2017 | 1 min read
The president has announced that he will continue the Obama-era tradition of showcasing school children’s science projects at the White House.
Oklahoma De-funds Science Fair
Kerry Grens | Apr 12, 2017 | 2 min read
Students launch a fundraising campaign to rescue the event, which was a casualty of budget cuts to the state’s education department. 
