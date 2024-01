University of Wollongong epidemiologist Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz speaks with The Scientist about his team’s finding that flawed and fraudulent COVID-19 research continues to be cited.

Gone but Not Forgotten: Retracted COVID-19 Papers Still Cited

