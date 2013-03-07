ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Hot Pink Squirrels
Under UV light, flying squirrels give off a rosy glow.
Image of the Day: Hot Pink Squirrels
Image of the Day: Hot Pink Squirrels
Under UV light, flying squirrels give off a rosy glow.
Under UV light, flying squirrels give off a rosy glow.
Home
Subjects
science museum
science museum
Painting Dinosaurs, early 20th century
Diana Kwon
| Jan 1, 2019
| 3 min read
Charles R. Knight’s illustrations shaped the public’s view of prehistoric life.
Image of the Day: Tardigrades!
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Feb 13, 2018
| 1 min read
The microscopic water bears will be featured in an exhibition at the Harvard Museum of Natural History beginning Saturday, February 17.
From Smugglers to Scientists: New Dino Species Described
Erin Hare
| May 9, 2017
| 4 min read
The infamous "Baby Louie" embryo is a giant oviraptorosaur fossil from China that resembled a gargantuan bird.
Cali Academy to Cut Fossil Fuel Ties
Tracy Vence
| Aug 26, 2015
| 1 min read
The executive director of the California Academy of Sciences says it’s “the right thing to do.”
Science Museum Reformer Dies
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| May 8, 2014
| 2 min read
Alan Friedman, who renovated and reinvigorated the New York Hall of Science and pioneered interactive hands-on exhibits, has passed away at age 71.
Italian Science Facility Up in Smoke
Bob Grant
| Mar 7, 2013
| 2 min read
In Naples, a complex that housed an interactive science museum, a business incubator, and conference facilities burnt to the ground this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT