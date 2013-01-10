Scientific humor

ADVERTISEMENT
Cave Creature Genitalia, Other Weird Discoveries Net 2017 Ig Nobels
Shawna Williams | Sep 15, 2017 | 2 min read
In one winning paper, scientists describe an insect whose females have evolved a penis-like appendage that penetrates males’ “vaginas.”
Fieldwork Bloopers
Tanya Lewis | Jun 21, 2016 | 1 min read
Scenes from illustrator Jim Jourdane’s Fieldwork Fail: The Messy Side of Science
Illustrating #FieldworkFails
Tanya Lewis | Jun 21, 2016 | 2 min read
An artist aims to publish a collection of stories of science gone awry.
Ig Nobels Honor Amusing Research
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Sep 22, 2014 | 2 min read
This year’s winners include those who’ve studied how dogs respond to magnetic fields, and the health risks of pet cats, among other things. 
Overly Honest Methods
Beth Marie Mole | Jan 10, 2013 | 2 min read
A trending hashtag on Twitter lets researchers reveal the lighter side of scientific methodology.
