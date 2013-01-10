ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
Scientific humor
Scientific humor
Cave Creature Genitalia, Other Weird Discoveries Net 2017 Ig Nobels
Shawna Williams
| Sep 15, 2017
| 2 min read
In one winning paper, scientists describe an insect whose females have evolved a penis-like appendage that penetrates males’ “vaginas.”
Fieldwork Bloopers
Tanya Lewis
| Jun 21, 2016
| 1 min read
Scenes from illustrator Jim Jourdane’s
Fieldwork Fail: The Messy Side of Science
Illustrating #FieldworkFails
Tanya Lewis
| Jun 21, 2016
| 2 min read
An artist aims to publish a collection of stories of science gone awry.
Ig Nobels Honor Amusing Research
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Sep 22, 2014
| 2 min read
This year’s winners include those who’ve studied how dogs respond to magnetic fields, and the health risks of pet cats, among other things.
Overly Honest Methods
Beth Marie Mole
| Jan 10, 2013
| 2 min read
A trending hashtag on Twitter lets researchers reveal the lighter side of scientific methodology.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT