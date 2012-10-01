ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
scientometrics
scientometrics
New Citation Measure Assesses Impact of Single Papers
Bob Grant
| Sep 8, 2016
| 2 min read
Could the Relative Citation Ratio replace the oft maligned journal impact factor?
Impact Forecasts Cloudy
Abby Olena, PhD
| Oct 31, 2013
| 2 min read
Current models do a poor job of predicting the impact individual scientists will have, according to a study.
Capsule Reviews
Annie Gottlieb
| Oct 1, 2012
| 2 min read
Regenesis
and
The Half-Life of Facts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT