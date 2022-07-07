Subscribe
Science Snapshot: Breaking the Mold
This image took 5th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Science Snapshot: Breaking the Mold
Science Snapshot: Breaking the Mold
This image took 5th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
This image took 5th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Science Snapshot: Legs for Days
Lisa Winter
| Nov 2, 2022
| 1 min read
This image took 4th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Science Snapshot: No Guts, No Glory
Lisa Winter
| Nov 1, 2022
| 1 min read
This image took 3rd place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Science Snapshot: Milking It
Lisa Winter
| Oct 31, 2022
| 1 min read
This image took 2nd place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Science Snapshot: Show of Hands
Lisa Winter
| Oct 28, 2022
| 1 min read
This image took the top prize at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Science Snapshot: Go Forth and Multiply
Lisa Winter
| Oct 6, 2022
| 1 min read
An honorable mention in the 2022 Nikon Small World in Motion competition shows thale cress sperm being released into the ovule.
Science Snapshot: Living Bubble Wrap
Lisa Winter
| Oct 5, 2022
| 1 min read
This year’s fourth-place winner of the 2022 Nikon Small World in Motion competition shows dying melanoma cells.
Science Snapshot: With Fronds Like These, Who Needs Anemones?
Lisa Winter
| Oct 4, 2022
| 1 min read
This year’s third-place winner of the 2022 Nikon Small World in Motion competition features sea anemone cells.
Science Snapshot: More Fun Than a Barrel of Monkey Cells
Lisa Winter
| Oct 3, 2022
| 1 min read
This year’s second-place winner of the 2022 Nikon Small World in Motion competition shows a 12-hour time-lapse of labeled cells.
Science Snapshot: Do the Locomotion
Lisa Winter
| Sep 29, 2022
| 1 min read
The top winner of the 2022 Nikon Small World in Motion contest shows cells migrating through a zebrafish embryo.
Science Snapshot: Fine Feathered Foes
Lisa Winter
| Sep 14, 2022
| 1 min read
Australians are resorting to increasingly drastic measures to keep cockatoos out of their garbage bins.
Science Snapshot: Pin the Domestication on the Donkey
Lisa Winter
| Sep 8, 2022
| 1 min read
A genomic analysis reveals that humans domesticated donkeys more than 7,000 years ago.
Science Snapshot: One Insect’s Corpse Is Another’s Breakfast
Lisa Winter
| Aug 31, 2022
| 2 min read
Though it’s poetic to say that ants were grieving the bee at a funeral, the reality is a bit more prosaic.
Science Snapshot: An Arm and A Leg
Lisa Winter
| Aug 24, 2022
| 1 min read
3D modeling of 7 million-year-old hominin bones hints at bipedality occurring earlier than previously thought.
Science Snapshot: Reversing an Invasion of Paradise
Lisa Winter
| Aug 17, 2022
| 2 min read
After years of work, conservationists have successfully eliminated two invasive rat species from the Tetiaroa Atoll in French Polynesia.
Science Snapshot: The Need for Speed
Viviane Callier
| Aug 4, 2022
| 1 min read
Understanding the biomechanics of the trap-jaw ant could help humans build better, faster robots.
Science Snapshot: An Arctic Shark’s Tropical Vacation
Lisa Winter
| Jul 26, 2022
| 1 min read
Though Greenland sharks generally live in icy waters, one was recently caught in the Caribbean.
Science Snapshot: Holily Molily
Lisa Winter
| Jul 21, 2022
| 1 min read
The largest waterlily species in the world was incorrectly classified for more than 170 years.
Science Snapshot: The Beach Beneath
Lisa Winter
| Jul 13, 2022
| 1 min read
By better understanding underwater brine pools, researchers could learn more about the evolution of life in our oceans and the potential for life on other planets.
Science Snapshot: When Pregnant Flies Crave Ice Cream and Pickles
Lisa Winter
| Jul 7, 2022
| 1 min read
A visualization technique shows how fruit flies choose which food to eat.
