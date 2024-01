Long lambasted as junk DNA or genomic parasites, transposable elements turn out to be contributors to adaptation.

Adapting with a Little Help from Jumping Genes

Adapting with a Little Help from Jumping Genes

Adapting with a Little Help from Jumping Genes

Long lambasted as junk DNA or genomic parasites, transposable elements turn out to be contributors to adaptation.

Long lambasted as junk DNA or genomic parasites, transposable elements turn out to be contributors to adaptation.