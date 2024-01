Turkish officials are scrambling to clean up a massive, gooey plankton bloom that’s sliming the country’s ports and could suffocate the area’s marine ecosystems.

Why Turkey’s Sea of Marmara Is Full of Marine Snot

Why Turkey’s Sea of Marmara Is Full of Marine Snot

Why Turkey’s Sea of Marmara Is Full of Marine Snot

Turkish officials are scrambling to clean up a massive, gooey plankton bloom that’s sliming the country’s ports and could suffocate the area’s marine ecosystems.

Turkish officials are scrambling to clean up a massive, gooey plankton bloom that’s sliming the country’s ports and could suffocate the area’s marine ecosystems.