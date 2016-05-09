ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Star Scans
CT scans illuminate the structure of sea stars.
sea star
Deadly Wasting Syndrome Genetically Altered Sea Stars: Study
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jun 19, 2018
| 1 min read
The surviving animals may have evolved genes that provided an advantage in fighting the disease.
Image of the Day: This Is Not a Penis
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 29, 2017
| 1 min read
Scientists encountered a marine worm strikingly reminiscent of a human phallus, along with other bizarre creatures, while exploring deep seas off of the Australian coast this summer.
The Unlikely Relationship Between a Brittle Star and a Sea Pansy
Aggie Mika
| Jul 16, 2017
| 2 min read
The presence of similar light-emitting enzymes in the distantly related organisms lends new insight into bioluminescence evolution.
Sea Star Comeback?
Jef Akst
| May 9, 2016
| 1 min read
Hordes of baby sea stars on the Pacific coast survived the summer and winter of 2015—promising news about populations that have been devastated by a wasting disease.
