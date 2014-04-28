ADVERTISEMENT
self-control

Golden Goose Awards for Unusual Research
Karen Zusi | Sep 16, 2015 | 2 min read
This year’s honors go to researchers who mapped human populations, showed spots to cats, and offered children marshmallows to examine the kids’ patience and self-control.
Behavior Brief
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Apr 28, 2014 | 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
