ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
self tracking
self tracking
The Scientist
’s 2013 Gift Guide
Kerry Grens
| Dec 20, 2013
| 3 min read
Our present picks for the scientists in your life
DIY Self-Tracking Device
Kerry Grens
| Aug 24, 2013
| 1 min read
A new gadget combines the dual obsessions of do-it-yourself science and self-quantification.
N=Me
Kerry Grens
| Aug 1, 2013
| 4 min read
Science gets personal as researchers—professional and amateur—plumb the depths of their own molecular biology.
Track Thyself
Kerry Grens
| Jul 31, 2013
| 1 min read
Meet Larry Smarr, a UC San Diego computer scientist who records several facets of his physiology, on the hunt for signs of present or future health problems.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT