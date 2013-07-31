ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. self tracking

self tracking

The Scientist’s 2013 Gift Guide
Kerry Grens | Dec 20, 2013 | 3 min read
Our present picks for the scientists in your life
DIY Self-Tracking Device
Kerry Grens | Aug 24, 2013 | 1 min read
A new gadget combines the dual obsessions of do-it-yourself science and self-quantification.
N=Me
Kerry Grens | Aug 1, 2013 | 4 min read
Science gets personal as researchers—professional and amateur—plumb the depths of their own molecular biology.
Track Thyself
Kerry Grens | Jul 31, 2013 | 1 min read
Meet Larry Smarr, a UC San Diego computer scientist who records several facets of his physiology, on the hunt for signs of present or future health problems.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT