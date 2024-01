Firefighters who didn’t develop obstructive airway disease after the World Trade Center attacks had higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids and other factors that hint at possible protective effects of diet.

Metabolites May Predict Lung Injury in 9/11 First Responders

Metabolites May Predict Lung Injury in 9/11 First Responders

Metabolites May Predict Lung Injury in 9/11 First Responders

Firefighters who didn’t develop obstructive airway disease after the World Trade Center attacks had higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids and other factors that hint at possible protective effects of diet.

Firefighters who didn’t develop obstructive airway disease after the World Trade Center attacks had higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids and other factors that hint at possible protective effects of diet.