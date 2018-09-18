ADVERTISEMENT
Infographic: Welcoming Service Dogs into the Lab
Tips for accommodating students with animal helpers in laboratory courses.
Home
Subjects
service animals
service animals
When Should Service Dogs Be Admitted into the Lab?
Jef Akst
| Nov 1, 2018
| 10+ min read
Becoming a neuroscientist with a service dog by your side presents numerous challenges. Joey Ramp, who went back to college to study her own post-traumatic stress disorder, is learning this the hard way.
A Researcher’s Best Friend
The Scientist
Staff
| Oct 31, 2018
| 1 min read
Meet Joey Ramp, a University of Illinois neuroscience student who is fighting to continue her education with her service dog by her side.
The Challenges of Bringing Service Dogs into the Lab
Jef Akst
| Sep 18, 2018
| 10+ min read
Joey Ramp went back to college to study post-traumatic stress disorder. But the dogs that help her manage her own PTSD complicate her research career.
