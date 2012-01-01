ADVERTISEMENT
Rat Remains Reveal Landscape Changes Wrought by Human Settlement of Polynesia
Isotope changes in the bones demonstrate a similar pattern across far-flung islands.
New Study Contradicts Previous Idea About Origins of South Americans
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jun 1, 2018
| 2 min read
Divergent human lineages of North America intermingled before setting off to establish populations of Central and South America.
Roanoke Revisited
Kerry Grens
| Jan 1, 2012
| 1 min read
In July 1587, a British colonist named John White accompanied 117 people to settle a small island sheltered within the barrier islands of what would become North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
Lost Colony DNA
Kerry Grens
| Jan 1, 2012
| 3 min read
Genotyping could answer a centuries-old mystery about a vanished group of British settlers.
