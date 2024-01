Studying otherwise identical XY, XX, X0, and XXY pluripotent stem cells will allow researchers to investigate sex-based differences in greater depth.

Male and Female Stem Cells Derived from One Donor in Scientific First

Male and Female Stem Cells Derived from One Donor in Scientific First

Male and Female Stem Cells Derived from One Donor in Scientific First

Studying otherwise identical XY, XX, X0, and XXY pluripotent stem cells will allow researchers to investigate sex-based differences in greater depth.

Studying otherwise identical XY, XX, X0, and XXY pluripotent stem cells will allow researchers to investigate sex-based differences in greater depth.