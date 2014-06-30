ADVERTISEMENT
  3. sexual morphology

A Case of Sexual Ambiguity, 1865
Amanda B. Keener | Aug 1, 2015 | 3 min read
This year marks the 150th anniversary of an autopsy report describing the first known case of a sexual development disorder.
Contributors
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Jul 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the July 2014 issue of The Scientist
Duck, Duck, Goose!
Patricia L.R. Brennan | Jun 30, 2014 | 1 min read
Check out the remarkable explosive eversion of the duck penis.
