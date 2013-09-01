ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Hair Strength
Image of the Day: Hair Strength
Thin strands tend to be stronger than thick ones.
Image of the Day: Hair Strength
Image of the Day: Hair Strength

Thin strands tend to be stronger than thick ones.

Thin strands tend to be stronger than thick ones.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. shear stress

shear stress

Sensing a Little Tension
Nicholette Zeliadt | Sep 1, 2013 | 8 min read
Tools and techniques for measuring forces in living cells
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT