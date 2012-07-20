ADVERTISEMENT
Researcher Fired for Misconduct Shoots Former Boss
Bob Grant | Aug 30, 2016 | 2 min read
A former Mount Sinai School of Medicine faculty member shot the institution’s dean, The New York Times reports. 
Genetic Clues in the Newtown Massacre
Bob Grant | Dec 20, 2012 | 1 min read
Investigators are calling on scientists to comb Adam Lanza’s DNA for potential drivers of his violent behavior last week in Connecticut.
Batman Shooter Is Former Neuroscience Student
Bob Grant | Jul 20, 2012 | 2 min read
The University of Colorado graduate student who allegedly killed 12 and injured dozens more in a crowded movie theater last night seemed “normal” just a few months earlier, a fellow researcher recalls.
