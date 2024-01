One lab finds that a similar method produces large genetic deletions when performed in mouse embryos.

Doubts Arise Again About CRISPR’d Human Embryos

Doubts Arise Again About CRISPR’d Human Embryos

Doubts Arise Again About CRISPR’d Human Embryos

One lab finds that a similar method produces large genetic deletions when performed in mouse embryos.

One lab finds that a similar method produces large genetic deletions when performed in mouse embryos.