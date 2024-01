Prior to a 2019 preprint, “glycoRNAs” weren’t known to exist. Now, the researchers who found them say they’re on lots of cells and may play a role in immune signaling.

Newly Discovered Glycosylated RNA Is All Over Cells: Study

