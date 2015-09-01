ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Signal detection theory

Signal detection theory

Contributors
Amanda B. Keener | Sep 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the September 2015 issue of The Scientist.
Do Mine Ears Deceive Me?
R. Haven Wiley | Sep 1, 2015 | 3 min read
A new approach shows how both honesty and deception are stable features of noisy communication.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT