site-directed mutagenesis

EU Advisor Recommends Regulatory Exemption for Gene Editing
Catherine Offord | Jan 18, 2018 | 2 min read
Crops produced using mutagenic technologies such as CRISPR should generally be exempt from regulatory laws governing GMOs, according to the published opinion.
Making the Gradient
Karen Hopkin | May 25, 2011 | 9 min read
Ron Kaback didn’t believe that electrochemical gradients could power the transport of sugars and amino acids across cell membranes—until he proved that they do.
