ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
sky microbiome
sky microbiome
National Microbiome Initiative Launched
Tanya Lewis
| May 13, 2016
| 2 min read
The White House announces a new effort to study diverse microbial communities around the planet.
Bacteria Are Blowing in the Wind
Sabrina Richards
| Jan 28, 2013
| 3 min read
New work shows that bacteria reach miles into the atmosphere, bolstering the notion that microbes can affect precipitation and cloud formation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT