sky microbiome

National Microbiome Initiative Launched
Tanya Lewis | May 13, 2016 | 2 min read
The White House announces a new effort to study diverse microbial communities around the planet.
Bacteria Are Blowing in the Wind
Sabrina Richards | Jan 28, 2013 | 3 min read
New work shows that bacteria reach miles into the atmosphere, bolstering the notion that microbes can affect precipitation and cloud formation.
