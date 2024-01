Genetic material from old artifacts can link people to their ancestral communities and potentially help descendants find their roots.

DNA from 200-Year-Old Pipe Connects Enslaved Woman to West Africa

DNA from 200-Year-Old Pipe Connects Enslaved Woman to West Africa

Genetic material from old artifacts can link people to their ancestral communities and potentially help descendants find their roots.

Genetic material from old artifacts can link people to their ancestral communities and potentially help descendants find their roots.