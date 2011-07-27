ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
The Scientist
Speaks - DIY Cells: Understanding Life with a Synthetic Minimal Cell
Sejal Davla, PhD
| Feb 25, 2022
| 1 min read
John Glass describes why researchers constructed a synthetic unicellular organism and how it unravels the secrets of evolution.
Next Generation: World’s Smallest Camera
Megan Scudellari
| Jul 27, 2011
| 3 min read
This lens-free, pinhead-size camera could someday grace the tip of a surgery needle or take cheap 3D images of cells.
