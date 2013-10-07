ADVERTISEMENT
Neuron Signaling Persists, Faintly, Even When Key Presynaptic Proteins Are Absent
Ben Andrew Henry | Nov 1, 2016 | 2 min read
Results from experiments in mice revise a long-held hypothesis that certain protein scaffolds are needed for synaptic activity.
Vesicle Trafficking Trio Wins Nobel
Kerry Grens | Oct 7, 2013 | 2 min read
James Rothman, Randy Schekman, and Thomas Südhof share Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology.  
