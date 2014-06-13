ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. soccer

soccer

Paralyzed Man Kicks Off World Cup
Bob Grant | Jun 13, 2014 | 2 min read
Wearing an exoskeleton that relayed signals from his brain to his legs, a 29-year-old with complete paralysis of the lower trunk performed the ceremonial first kick of the international sporting event.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT