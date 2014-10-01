social learnin

ADVERTISEMENT
Chimp Culture Caught on Camera
Bob Grant | Oct 1, 2014 | 2 min read
Researchers have captured footage of wild chimpanzees teaching each other to use tools, lending support to the idea that humans aren’t the only primates to engage in social learning.
