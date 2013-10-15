ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
sociology
sociology
Sociologists to Study the March for Science
Diana Kwon
| Apr 16, 2017
| 2 min read
Researchers hope to use the upcoming event as an opportunity to examine the social science of political activism among science supporters.
Gender Equality in Hunter-Gatherer Groups
Amanda B. Keener
| May 18, 2015
| 2 min read
When both men and women in hunter-gatherer societies have a say about where their families live, whole communities benefit from increased diversity, a study shows.
NIDA Weighs In on Pot
Bob Grant
| Jun 9, 2014
| 2 min read
Addiction is one among many potential adverse effects of the increasingly popular drug, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Inside the IPCC
Bob Grant
| Oct 15, 2013
| 2 min read
Social scientists propose a study to document the interactions among members of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change during their closed-door deliberations.
