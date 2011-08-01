ADVERTISEMENT
soil carbon
Incorporating Soil Microbes in Climate Change Models
Joe Turner
| Sep 23, 2014
| 4 min read
Without a solid understanding of how the soil microbiome contributes to atmospheric carbon, researchers are struggling to determine whether dirt-dwelling bacteria could impact—and be impacted by—climate change.
Signs of Life on Mars?
Bob Grant
| Dec 4, 2012
| 1 min read
Tests run on Martian soil samples indicate the presence of organic compounds, but the traces of carbon may or may not have come from once-living things.
Microbial Awakening
Hayley Dunning
| Nov 1, 2012
| 2 min read
Successive awakening of soil microbes drives a huge pulse of CO
2
following the first rain after a dry summer.
From the Ground Up
Richard D. Bardgett
| Aug 1, 2011
| 1 min read
As the planet warms plant growth will likely increase—locking up some of that extra carbon dioxide by converting it into vegetative biomass—but that’s not the whole story.
The Root of the Problem
Richard D. Bardgett
| Aug 1, 2011
| 10+ min read
New research suggests that the flow of carbon through plants to underground ecosystems may be crucial to how the environment responds to climate change.
Seeing the Forest for the Trees
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Aug 1, 2011
| 3 min read
Getting the big picture means asking lots of little questions.
