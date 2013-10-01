ADVERTISEMENT
Review: “Please Continue”
Tracy Vence | Feb 11, 2014 | 3 min read
A play that dramatizes Stanley Milgram’s infamous social psychology experiments from the 1960s captures the personal side of human research.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Oct 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Perv, Behind the Shock Machine, The Gaia Hypothesis, and Life at the Speed of Light
