ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. star-nosed mole

star-nosed mole

Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Sep 1, 2012 | 2 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the September 2012 issue of The Scientist.
Sense and Sensibility
Mary Beth Aberlin | Sep 1, 2012 | 3 min read
Why is tactile perception so fundamental to life?
A Nose for Touch
Kenneth C. Catania | Sep 1, 2012 | 10 min read
The remarkable ability of the star-nosed mole to interpret its surroundings through touch is yielding clues about mammalian sensory processing in general.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT