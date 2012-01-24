stargardt's macular dystrophy

ADVERTISEMENT
Eye Stem Cell Therapy Moves Ahead
Kate Yandell | Apr 30, 2015 | 4 min read
Researchers inject retinal support cells derived from human embryonic stem cells into the eyes of four men with macular degeneration, bolstering evidence of the experimental treatment’s safety.
Eye Trials Give Hope for Stem Cells
Hannah Waters | Jan 24, 2012 | 4 min read
Preliminary data from human embryonic stem cell trials for two degenerative eye disorders are promising, but challenges remain for more complex tissues.
