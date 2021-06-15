ADVERTISEMENT
an aerial photo of the University of Hawai'i Cancer Center
Hawai‘i Legislature Terminates Tenured Professor’s Position
Thanks to administrative shuffling, professor Carl-Wilhelm Vogel remains employed at the University of Hawai‘i despite the removal of his position in the new state budget, but the university’s faculty union says lawmakers might have crossed a legal line.
Stock image, close up of a man's hand, holding a pen and signing a contract.
Hawaii Legislature Moves to Terminate Tenured Professor
Lisa Winter | Jun 15, 2021 | 2 min read
Carl-Wilhelm Vogel could lose his position at the University of Hawai‘i Cancer Center if the currently proposed state budget is signed by Governor David Ige.
