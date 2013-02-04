stock market

ADVERTISEMENT
Was a Drop in CRISPR Firms’ Stock Warranted?
Claire Asher | Jun 7, 2017 | 4 min read
A study of off-target effects that sparked fear among investors of genome-editing companies receives methodological criticisms.
Another CRISPR Biotech Goes Public
Bob Grant | Sep 12, 2016 | 1 min read
CRISPR Therapeutics, the company started by a pioneer of the gene editing technology, plans to raise $90 million from an initial public offering.
Biotech Stocks Take a Hit
Kerry Grens | Sep 30, 2015 | 2 min read
Some say the biotech bubble has burst over concerns that drug prices are too high—and may soon be regulated.
Biotech Terminates IPO
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Aug 14, 2014 | 2 min read
The Israeli firm Vascular Biogenics withdrew its initial public offering after six days of trading. 
New Year’s Biotech IPO Boom?
Tracy Vence | Feb 3, 2014 | 1 min read
January was a profitable month for biotech companies going public, Burrill & Company says.
Week in Review: August 26–30
Tracy Vence | Aug 30, 2013 | 3 min read
New model for neurodevelopment; more biotechs going public; how a virus jumped from mammals to birds; statin side effect linked to genetic variant
Biotech IPOs Surge
Kerry Grens | Aug 22, 2013 | 5 min read
The drought has ended for biotech companies seeking to join the public market, but whether this upward swing will last is anybody’s guess.
Financial Foraging
Beth Marie Mole | Feb 4, 2013 | 3 min read
Using evolutionary animal behavior theories, researchers find daytime stock traders’ strategies are maladapted.
Betting on Biotech
Scott Veggeberg | Apr 5, 1993 | 10 min read
Despite chill winds on Wall Street, investors continue to place bets on fledgling biotechnology companies.
