Home
Subjects
stock market
stock market
Was a Drop in CRISPR Firms’ Stock Warranted?
Claire Asher
| Jun 7, 2017
| 4 min read
A study of off-target effects that sparked fear among investors of genome-editing companies receives methodological criticisms.
Another CRISPR Biotech Goes Public
Bob Grant
| Sep 12, 2016
| 1 min read
CRISPR Therapeutics, the company started by a pioneer of the gene editing technology, plans to raise $90 million from an initial public offering.
Biotech Stocks Take a Hit
Kerry Grens
| Sep 30, 2015
| 2 min read
Some say the biotech bubble has burst over concerns that drug prices are too high—and may soon be regulated.
Biotech Terminates IPO
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Aug 14, 2014
| 2 min read
The Israeli firm Vascular Biogenics withdrew its initial public offering after six days of trading.
New Year’s Biotech IPO Boom?
Tracy Vence
| Feb 3, 2014
| 1 min read
January was a profitable month for biotech companies going public, Burrill & Company says.
Week in Review: August 26–30
Tracy Vence
| Aug 30, 2013
| 3 min read
New model for neurodevelopment; more biotechs going public; how a virus jumped from mammals to birds; statin side effect linked to genetic variant
Biotech IPOs Surge
Kerry Grens
| Aug 22, 2013
| 5 min read
Financial Foraging
Beth Marie Mole
| Feb 4, 2013
| 3 min read
Using evolutionary animal behavior theories, researchers find daytime stock traders’ strategies are maladapted.
Betting on Biotech
Scott Veggeberg
| Apr 5, 1993
| 10 min read
Despite chill winds on Wall Street, investors continue to place bets on fledgling biotechnology companies.
