ADVERTISEMENT
How the pungent odor that occurs after a light rain became a well-studied phenomenon
How the pungent odor that occurs after a light rain became a well-studied phenomenon
How the pungent odor that occurs after a light rain became a well-studied phenomenon
Home
Subjects
streptomycin
streptomycin
New Jersey Makes
Streptomyces griseus
Its Official State Microbe
Chia-Yi Hou
| May 13, 2019
| 2 min read
Governor Phil Murphy signs a bill honoring the bacterium discovered in his state’s soil, now known for its antibiotic compounds used to treat tuberculosis.
Image of the Day: Bacterial Blues
Catherine Offord
| Nov 1, 2018
| 1 min read
A photograph of microbes producing the antibiotic actinorhodin is one of many images on display at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History this winter.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Jul 1, 2012
| 3 min read
Evolving, The Moral Molecule, Aping Mankind,
and
Experiment Eleven
The Discovery of Streptomycin
Terry Sharrer
| Aug 1, 2007
| 2 min read
The mass manufacture of penicillin during World War II stimulated urgent interest in other medicinally important soil microorganisms.
Is Government Policy Stifling Breakthrough Research?
Joachim Messing
| Jun 26, 1994
| 3 min read
The story of streptomycin's discovery is the story of university-industry cooperation at its best. It's a paradigm that federal officials and health-care reformers would do well to consider seriously in approaching such present-day scourges as AIDS.
