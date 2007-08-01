ADVERTISEMENT
Photograph of drought land due to climate change
An Earthy-Smelling Substance, 1964
How the pungent odor that occurs after a light rain became a well-studied phenomenon
New Jersey state microbe 2019 Streptomyces griseus
New Jersey Makes Streptomyces griseus Its Official State Microbe
Chia-Yi Hou | May 13, 2019 | 2 min read
Governor Phil Murphy signs a bill honoring the bacterium discovered in his state’s soil, now known for its antibiotic compounds used to treat tuberculosis.
Image of the Day: Bacterial Blues
Catherine Offord | Nov 1, 2018 | 1 min read
A photograph of microbes producing the antibiotic actinorhodin is one of many images on display at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History this winter.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Jul 1, 2012 | 3 min read
Evolving, The Moral Molecule, Aping Mankind, and Experiment Eleven
black and white photo of two men working at a lab bench
The Discovery of Streptomycin
Terry Sharrer | Aug 1, 2007 | 2 min read
The mass manufacture of penicillin during World War II stimulated urgent interest in other medicinally important soil microorganisms.
Is Government Policy Stifling Breakthrough Research?
Joachim Messing | Jun 26, 1994 | 3 min read
The story of streptomycin's discovery is the story of university-industry cooperation at its best. It's a paradigm that federal officials and health-care reformers would do well to consider seriously in approaching such present-day scourges as AIDS.
