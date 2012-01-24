ADVERTISEMENT
  3. study participants

Telomere Length and Childhood Stress Don’t Always Correlate
Katarina Zimmer | Nov 17, 2017 | 3 min read
Shorter telomere length is widely considered a manifestation of stress in young children, but the results of a new study find it’s more complicated than that.  
Breaking Down Barriers
Carina Storrs | Jul 1, 2015 | 7 min read
Finding and recruiting diverse populations for clinical studies
Opinion: Unconventional Standards
Effy Vayena | Mar 13, 2013 | 4 min read
Tailoring ethical oversight to participant-led research
Opinion: Occupy Science?
Krishanu Saha and J. Benjamin Hurlbut | Jan 24, 2012 | 3 min read
Biomedical research can learn from citizen science, which is grounded in strong relationships with study participants.
