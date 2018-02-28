ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
suffrage
suffrage
The Forgotten History of World War I–Era Female Scientists
Patricia Fara
| Mar 1, 2018
| 3 min read
As millions of men headed off to fight in the Great War, women researchers stayed behind to further science. Their struggle for equality rages on today.
Book Excerpt from
A Lab of One’s Own
Patricia Fara
| Feb 28, 2018
| 5 min read
In chapter 16, “Lessons of Science: Learning from the Past to Improve the Future,” author Patricia Fara examines where we’ve been and where we’re going in terms of valuing the influence of women in science.
