ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Illustration of gut microbes
Microbial Menace in Cancer Patients
Fyza Shaikh investigates how microbes shape cancer patients’ health and recovery.
Microbial Menace in Cancer Patients
Microbial Menace in Cancer Patients

Fyza Shaikh investigates how microbes shape cancer patients’ health and recovery.

Fyza Shaikh investigates how microbes shape cancer patients’ health and recovery.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. superbug

superbug

Virus Hunters: Searching for Therapeutic Phages in a Drug Resistant World
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Sep 21, 2020 | 1 min read
Researchers Jason Gill and Paul Turner will discuss their work on bacteriophage therapy to treat drug resistant bacterial infections.
New Class of Drugs Kills MRSA in Mice
Jim Daley | Mar 28, 2018 | 2 min read
Researchers find two new antibiotics that offer promise in the fight against drug-resistant bacteria.  
WHO Lists Antibiotic Development Priorities
Tracy Vence | Feb 27, 2017 | 2 min read
The World Health Organization outlines critical-, high-, and medium-priority antibiotic development initiatives, calling on the public and private sectors to invest in additional R&D.
A Drug-Resistant Superbug May Be Stealthily Spreading
Diana Kwon | Jan 17, 2017 | 1 min read
Person-to-person transmission of carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae in US hospitals may be occurring without symptoms, a new study suggests. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT