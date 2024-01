A demographer’s model suggests the “mortality plateau” in the extreme elderly could be explained by clerical errors. Not everyone agrees.

New Study Questions Whether Death Rate Levels Off in Old Age

New Study Questions Whether Death Rate Levels Off in Old Age

New Study Questions Whether Death Rate Levels Off in Old Age

A demographer’s model suggests the “mortality plateau” in the extreme elderly could be explained by clerical errors. Not everyone agrees.

A demographer’s model suggests the “mortality plateau” in the extreme elderly could be explained by clerical errors. Not everyone agrees.