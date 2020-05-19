ADVERTISEMENT
Does Science Support Lifting School Mask Mandates?
The CDC has given the OK to lift indoor mask mandates in much of the US, and a growing number of states no longer require face coverings in schools. But most experts agree that masks slow school spread of SARS-CoV-2, and whether now is the right time to allow teachers and students to unmask is a matter of debate.
Conference Linked to as Many as 300,000 COVID-19 Cases: Study
Lisa Winter | Dec 14, 2020 | 2 min read
Around 100 people were infected at a scientific meeting hosted by Biogen in Boston in February. Then they went back home, taking the virus with them.
Biogen Uses its Own Superspreader Event to Aid COVID-19 Research
Claire Jarvis | May 19, 2020 | 3 min read
A blood biobank allows scientists to study the immune responses to the coronavirus among infected Biogen employees and their contacts.
