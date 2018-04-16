ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Synchronous Spawning
Emily Makowski | Sep 9, 2019 | 1 min read
Groups of corals release all of their eggs and sperm once a year, but the timing of their spawning is under threat from climate change.
Climate Change Could Shift Timing of Species’ Interactions
Ashley Yeager | Apr 16, 2018 | 1 min read
The alterations have been greater under rapidly-climbing global temperatures, suggesting key ecological relationships could be disrupted in the future.
