synthetic genome

Five More Synthetic Yeast Chromosomes Completed
Anna Azvolinsky | Mar 9, 2017 | 4 min read
Members of the Synthetic Yeast Genome Project have synthesized five additional yeast chromosomes from scratch. 
Clyde A. Hutchison III: Genome Sequencer and Synthetic Biologist
Anna Azvolinsky | Aug 1, 2016 | 8 min read
From sequencing bacteriophages to synthesizing bacterial genomes to defining a minimal genome
