  3. Tang Prize

Tang Prize

Prizes Bigger than the Nobel
Shawna Williams | Oct 5, 2017 | 3 min read
The Nobel Prize may garner the most attention, but there are other biomedical awards at least as lucrative.
More Money than the Nobels
Edyta Zielinska | Jan 30, 2013 | 1 min read
A Taiwanese businessman has created a new science award that gives recipients more money than Nobel Laureates.
