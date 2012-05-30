ADVERTISEMENT
  3. tax break

Republican Tax Plan Eliminates Popular Education Exemptions
Shawna Williams | Nov 6, 2017 | 2 min read
The proposal draws criticism from higher-education groups.
Pfizer-Allergan Merger Scrapped
Bob Grant | Apr 7, 2016 | 2 min read
A move by the US federal government to close tax loopholes that encourage “tax inversions” likely spooked the companies out of the multibillion dollar deal.
Pfizer and Allergan to Merge
Bob Grant | Nov 23, 2015 | 1 min read
The two drugmakers will join forces in a $160 billion deal—if it’s given the regulatory green light.
Demand for Biotech Tax Breaks
Bob Grant | May 30, 2012 | 1 min read
A NJ senator and BIO are beating the drum to reinstitute a law that would channel millions into small life science companies around the country.
